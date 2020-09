A man standing on a sidewalk in Alhambra was shot and killed Friday morning and the gunman was at large.

Officers responded to an area near the intersection of Westminster Drive and Ramona Road about 12:45 a.m., where they found the victim, who was declared dead at the scene, according to the Alhambra Police Department.

The name of the victim and a motive for the shooting were not disclosed. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.