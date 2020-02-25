Los Angeles

Man Shot, Killed Near LA School

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near a school in Cudahy.

The shooting happened at about 2:50 p.m. in the 4700 block of Clara Street, near Atlantic Avenue, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elizabeth Learning Center, a nearby pre-K through 12th grade public school, was placed on lockdown shortly after the shooting, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 27 mins ago

OC Supervisors Join Costa Mesa Lawsuit Against Housing Coronavirus Patients

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department 30 mins ago

Judge Upholds $8 Million Award for LA Deputy Who Protested Traffic Stops

After 4 p.m., the school staff started implementing a "modified student dismissal" protocol on the south side of campus along Elizabeth Street, with L.A. School Police officers on scene to assist.

It was not immediately clear if a suspect was identified or taken into custody.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los Angelesshooting
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us