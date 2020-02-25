Man Shot, Killed Near LA School

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near a school in Cudahy.

The shooting happened at about 2:50 p.m. in the 4700 block of Clara Street, near Atlantic Avenue, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elizabeth Learning Center, a nearby pre-K through 12th grade public school, was placed on lockdown shortly after the shooting, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.

After 4 p.m., the school staff started implementing a "modified student dismissal" protocol on the south side of campus along Elizabeth Street, with L.A. School Police officers on scene to assist.

It was not immediately clear if a suspect was identified or taken into custody.