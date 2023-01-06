Man Shot Near Sixth Street Bridge

A man was shot on the spiral portion of the Sixth Street Bridge Friday night and hospitalized in serious condition.

The shooting was reported at approximately 10:03 p.m. Upon their arrival officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Newton Division found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.

Witnesses said the suspect drove from the scene in a blue Dodge Charger with a white racing stripe, according to Madison.

A videographer said a music video was being shot at the scene before the shooting.