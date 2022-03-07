north hills

Man Shot to Death After Argument at North Hills Strip Club

The fatal shooting occurred outside Synn Gentlemen's Club in the 8300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

By City News Service

A man was killed early Monday morning when he was shot outside a strip club in the North Hills area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was at about 2 a.m. outside Synn Gentlemen's Club in the 8300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes.

A man got into an argument with another man and when they were both leaving the suspect drove by and shot the victim, Cervantes said.

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he died, she said. His name was not yet released pending notification of relatives.

According to officers at the scene, the victim was there to pick up a woman when the fight began. The cause of the fight is not yet clear.

