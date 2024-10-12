Man shot to death at El Monte sports bar

One person was killed and another person was injured after a shooting broke out at a sports bar in El Monte, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police in El Monte were called shortly after midnight Saturday to the Silver Dollar Saloon on Lower Azusa Road. There, officers found a man on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The individual, whose identity has not been revealed, died of their injuries, according to law enforcement.

A second person who was hurt in the shooting was found at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to their arm. It is unclear how they arrived at the medical facility.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Several people were at the sports bar at the time of the shooting, which took place just hours after the Dodgers advanced to the National League Championship Series. Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

LASD did not provide a description of the possible. The case remains under investigation.