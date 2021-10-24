Man Shot to Death at Intersection in Compton

A man was shot to death Sunday at an intersection in Compton, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 11:50 a.m. at Compton Boulevard and Dwight Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.