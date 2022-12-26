Man Shot to Death at Palmdale Apartment Complex

A man was shot to death outside an apartment in a Palmdale complex, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-35-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available. Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, sheriff's officials said.

Video from the scene showed the man lying motionless under a staircase at the Arbor apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.