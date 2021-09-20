Man Shot to Death During Drug Deal in Hollywood

A man in his 30s was shot to death Monday morning during a drug deal on a Hollywood street.

The shooting was reported at 12:49 a.m. in the 5400 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The victim was buying drugs from another man in his 30s when the two got into an argument and the dealer shot the victim, the officer said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The shooter ran off, according to a spokesperson for the LAPD, and police are still looking for him. The victim was found not conscious and not breathing in a car outside an Arby's restaurant on the street.

Sunset Boulevard was closed in both directions between Bronson Avenue and Gordon Street for the crime scene investigation, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call West Bureau Homicide detectives at 213-382-9470.