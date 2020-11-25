Man Shot to Death in Bellflower, Shooter at Large

An investigation was underway Wednesday morning into the deadly shooting of a man in Bellflower.

Deputies assigned to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood Station responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 8800 block of Burton Street, near Lakewood Boulevard, at about 10:48 p.m. Tuesday and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim died at the scene, the department said.

A motive for the shooting and description of the shooter were not immediately available.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the LA Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.