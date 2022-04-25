Man Shot to Death in East Los Angeles

A man was shot to death early Monday morning in East Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Kern Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Police responded to reports that shots were fired.

The man, in his 20s and suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, was pronounced dead at the scene, Koerner said.

Additional information about suspects or motive was not immediately available, he said.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were at the crime scene looking for evidence and witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).