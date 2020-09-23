Lynwood

Man Shot to Death in Lynwood Following Argument

A preliminary investigation determined two men were arguing in a nearby alley when witnesses heard gunshots.

By City News Service

A man was shot to death in Lynwood and the shooter was at large Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Brenton Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call about a gunshot victim, according to Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A preliminary investigation determined two men were arguing in a nearby alley when witnesses heard gunshots. The victim was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, Nagao said.

The age and name of the victim were not disclosed.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

