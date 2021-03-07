Southern California

Man Shot To Death in Redondo Beach, Four Suspects in Custody

The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Juanita Avenue, according to Redondo Beach police Lt. Shawn Freeman. 

By City News Service

Redondo Beach Police Department

Four suspects were in custody Sunday in connection with the shooting death of a man in Redondo Beach. The shooting was reported at about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Juanita Avenue, according to Redondo Beach Police Lt. Shawn Freeman. 

Officers found the mortally wounded man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting Redondo Beach police with the investigation. 

The officers also located the suspects leaving in a vehicle, which sped off, Freeman said. A short vehicle pursuit ensued and the suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police set up a containment area to search for the suspects, who were believed to be armed and dangerous. 

The perimeter was on Prospect Avenue between Torrance Boulevard and Camino Real in South Redondo Beach and West Torrance, police said. Residents in the area were asked to stay inside their homes.

Four suspects were eventually taken into custody, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported. The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

