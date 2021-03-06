A man was shot to death Saturday night in Redondo Beach and police were searching the area for suspects.

The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. in the 600 block of North Juanita Avenue, according to Redondo Beach police Lt. Shawn Freeman.

Officers found the mortally wounded man, who was taken by paramedics to a hospital and pronounced dead, Freeman said.

The officers also located the suspect leaving in a vehicle, which sped off and was later abandoned, Freeman said. It was unclear if there were other suspects in the vehicle.

Police set up a containment area to search for the suspect or suspects, who were believed to be armed and dangerous. The perimeter is on Prospect Avenue between Torrance Boulevard and Camino Real in South Redondo Beach and West Torrance, police said.

Residents in the area were asked to stay inside their homes, he said.

One suspect was later taken into custody and the search continued for another suspect, according to Redondo Beach City Councilmember Nils Nehrenheim.