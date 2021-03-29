Hyde Park

Man Shot to Death While Driving Through Hyde Park

By City News Service

A 39-year-old man was shot to death when a suspect on a sidewalk fired several rounds into the victim's car as he drove in Hyde Park, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 7:41 p.m. Saturday at Victoria and Slauson avenues, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The victim was struck "several times," Delatorre said.

Whether the vehicle crashed or the driver managed to stop it was not available. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Delatorre said.

No shooter information was available.

