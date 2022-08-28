Man Shot, Two Zip-Tied in Temple City Home Invasion Robbery

A man was shot and at least three suspects made off with an unknown amount of cash during a home invasion Sunday in Temple City, where two people were zip-tied and a baby was at the residence at the time of the crime, authorities said.

The gunshot victim, taken to a hospital by private vehicle, was expected to survive his wounds, said Lt. R. Van Hoosen of the LA County Sheriff's Department's Temple City station.

The robbery occurred around 4:30 a.m. in 9700 block of Longden Ave., said Van Hoosen, adding it was not immediately known how the suspects gained entry into the home.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities had no suspect descriptions and it was not immediately known if the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle or on foot.

The sheriff's Temple City station urged anyone with information regarding the crime to call them at 626-285-7171.