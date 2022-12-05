Man Sought in Sexual Assault Off an Encino Hills Hiking Trail

Authorities are seeking a man who attacked a woman from behind and sexually assaulted her off an Encino Hills hiking trail.

The man approached the woman from behind around midday on Nov. 21, forced her off Canyonback Trail in the 17000 block of Mulholland Drive and sexually assaulted her, police said. The attacker was armed with a knife, but it was not used in the crime, police said.

The man, about 30 years old, had a 2-inch scar on his right forearm, investigators said. Authorities are trying to identify the attacker and other possible victims.

A news coneference with investigators is scheduled for Monday morning.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Hikers said the out-and-back trail in the hills overlooking the west San Fernando Valley is popular with dog walkers and residents who live nearby.

"If you're going to go out on a hike you need to go out in pairs, or more than two people," LAPD Detective Joseph Hampton said. "You need to make sure you have your cell phone with you. You need to make sure where you are at and where you started and to let people know, other family members know, where you are going."

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Hampton of the West Valley Detective Division at 36817@lapd.online or 818-374-7717. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.