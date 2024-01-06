Man sought in two nearby assaults in Long Beach

Authorities released a description of a man on Saturday who they believe is responsible for two assaults in Long Beach.

The first assault occurred at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday near 21st Street and Locust Avenue, where someone struck a man who was walking with a child in a stroller with an unknown object, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The child was not injured.

The second assault occurred later in the day, at about 12:30 p.m. near 21st Street and Pine Avenue, where a victim walked past a suspect and was struck with an unknown object.

The man was described as a man in his mid-20s, between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-7 inches tall with a “peach-fuzz” mustache. He was last seen wearing a white hat and turquoise sweater over a black-hooded sweater. He wore blue pants and white and black tennis shoes, carrying a black bag hanging from his chest with shoulder straps around his neck, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts was asked to call 562-570-7250. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.