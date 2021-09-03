Man Sought in Ventura Bike Path Attack

Ventura police have released a sketch of a man they want to question after a bizarre alleged attack of a woman walking on a bike path.

He's in his 20s, is short and has dark hair and a thin mustache, police said.

The assault happened at Kimball Park on Wednesday afternoon. A woman was strolling along the bike path, south of Highway 126, when the man passed by on his bicycle, turned around and came back to beat her.

She fought him off and was not seriously injured, police said.

Lani Schuck, a Kimball Park regular, said she hadn't heard of the attack, but is prepared. She carries pepper spray, on the advice of her son, a sheriff's deputy.

But she never dreamt she'd need it at the park.

"Mainly I use it for big dogs," she said. "I've never had to use it."

She says she avoids the tree-lined bike path anyway because it doesn't look safe.

But she's also got buddy, her border collie, for protection.

He gets antsy when strangers, or strange cameras, are nearby.

"I'm not sure what he would do, but I know he's protective of me," she said.