Man Stabbed During Dueling Demonstrations in LA Over Vaccine Mandates

The LAPD said no arrests had been made but an investigation was ongoing.

By City News Service

One man was stabbed Saturday during dueling demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles over the contentious issue of mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus, according to Los Angeles police.

"LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD," the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted at 3:15 p.m.

The department said no arrests had been made but an investigation was ongoing.

"We made one transport to a hospital (from the demonstrations) but I don't have any patient condition information," Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

A "choose freedom march" began at 2 p.m. at City Hall to protest what organizers call "medical tyranny, mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports."

One hour earlier, an opposing group staged a counter-protest at the same location that organizers are calling "no safe space for fascists."

The rallies came as vaccine mandates continue to proliferate across California.

The Los Angeles City Council voted earlier this week to have the city attorney draw up an ordinance requiring proof of at least partial vaccination to enter many public indoor spaces in the city, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even retail establishments.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is gathering advice from experts over the next two weeks on a similar mandate.

On Friday, interim Superintendent Megan Reilly announced that all Los Angeles Unified School District employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15. The district previously was mandating only weekly testing for all students and staffers, regardless of vaccination status. That testing requirement will remain in place.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a statewide requirement for all teachers and school employees in the state to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly testing. The Long Beach Unified School District, the second-largest district in Los Angeles County, announced the same policy earlier this week.

Los Angeles County is requiring its employees to get vaccinated, and many large private employers are doing the same.

And AEG, owner of many of the Southland's major concert venues, said Thursday that fans will have to be vaccinated to attend shows at its facilities, including the Roxy, the El Rey Theatre, the Fonda Theatre, the Shrine Auditorium and the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

