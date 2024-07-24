Man sought following stabbing near Metro's North Hollywood station

Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man near the Metro Red Line station in North Hollywood on Wednesday.

The violence was reported around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Lankershim and Chandler Boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There, the assailant stabbed another man in the ribs with a knife.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The severity of his injuries is unclear.

Wednesday's stabbing comes after Metro reported a drop in violent crime at its North Hollywood station. Transit authorities credited its Tap to Exit program -- which requires subway riders to tap their Metro cards in and out of the station -- for the 40% decrease.

LAPD said they are looking for a man believed to be in his 30s. The attacker is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing all black with a bicycle and bike helmet. He was last seen in a parking lot on Lankershim Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD’s North Hollywood Division at 818-754-8300.

NBC4 has reached out to Metro for comment on the stabbing.