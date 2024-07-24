North Hollywood

Man sought following stabbing near Metro's North Hollywood station

LAPD said they are looking for a man believed to be in his 30s.

By Karla Rendon

Law enforcement guard the Metro North Hollywood station on Wednesday, July 24, 2025.
NBCLA

Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man near the Metro Red Line station in North Hollywood on Wednesday.

The violence was reported around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Lankershim and Chandler Boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There, the assailant stabbed another man in the ribs with a knife.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

LA Metro Jul 17

Metro ‘Tap to Exit' pilot program aiming to improve safety to expand

LA Metro Jul 15

Los Angeles Metro's North Hollywood station sees 40% drop in crime and incidents

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The severity of his injuries is unclear.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Wednesday's stabbing comes after Metro reported a drop in violent crime at its North Hollywood station. Transit authorities credited its Tap to Exit program -- which requires subway riders to tap their Metro cards in and out of the station -- for the 40% decrease.

LAPD said they are looking for a man believed to be in his 30s. The attacker is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing all black with a bicycle and bike helmet. He was last seen in a parking lot on Lankershim Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD’s North Hollywood Division at 818-754-8300.

NBC4 has reached out to Metro for comment on the stabbing.

This article tagged under:

North HollywoodMetroLA Metro
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us