Man Stabbed to Death at Homeless Encampment in Brentwood Area

The victim attempted to intervene in a dispute between the man and his girlfriend when the suspect stabbed him, sheriff's officials said.

A man was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing another man who intervened in a dispute between the suspect and his girlfriend at a homeless encampment near Brentwood Wednesday, authorities said.

The attack was reported at about 6:40 a.m. in the 11600 block of San Vicente Boulevard in an unincorporated area of the county, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with a stab wound to upper body, where he died. He was described as a Black male adult, but further information on his identity was not immediately available.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in a dispute with his girlfriend when the victim intervened and was stabbed, sheriff's officials said.

The girlfriend was not injured in the dispute. The suspect was detained at the scene by police and later taken to a hospital for medical clearance so he could be booked into jail, according to the LASD. No weapon was retrieved from the scene.

Authorities said the stabbing "solely involves the transient population surrounding the location."

The investigation into the stabbing was ongoing.

