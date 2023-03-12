Man Stabbed To Death at Liquor Store in Santa Clarita

A man was stabbed to death in Santa Clarita, authorities said Sunday.

The stabbing was reported at 11:36 p.m. Saturday in the 22500 block of 14th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies dispatched to the location regarding a call of men fighting inside a business discovered a man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. The fight occurred at Dooly's Liquor & Market, according to a source at the location.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"Santa Clarita station deputies detained persons of interest and investigators are continuing the investigations,'' sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.