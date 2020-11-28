South Pasadena

Man Stabbed to Death by Ex-Girlfriend's Family After Breaking Into Her House to Attack Her

While the man was choking his ex-girlfriend, the woman's mother and sister came to her aid.

By City News Service

lafile-south-pasadena-police
South Pasadena Police Department

A man in his 40s was stabbed and beaten to death Sunday in South Pasadena.

The assault took place a little before 10 a.m. in the 530 block of Five Oaks Drive, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Shawn Du Busky said.

South Pasadena officers responded to a domestic violence call, Du Busky said. Officers at the scene found the front window shattered and heard a screaming woman inside. 

The officers entered and found the man stabbed and beaten.

Detectives later determined the deceased had broken into the residence and attacked his estranged girlfriend, Du Busky said. While the man was choking his ex-girlfriend, the woman's mother and sister came to her aid.

During the ensuing struggle, the man was stabbed, and also beaten with a golf club. His ex-girlfriend was taken to a hospital for treatment of facial injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

