Man Stabbed to Death in Duarte, Suspect at Large

An investigation surrounding the stabbing death of a man in the city of Duarte was underway Friday morning with authorities still searching for a suspect.

Deputies from the Temple Station were informed by a local hospital that an adult male victim was admitted to the emergency room suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso and then later died from those injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation led homicide detectives to the 2500 block of Millbrae Avenue in Duarte where they're canvassing the area for evidence, video surveillance, and eye witness accounts, added the sheriff's department.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Feb. 4, at about 8:45 p.m.

The sheriff's department is urging anyone with information about this incident to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at https://www.lacrimestoppers.org.