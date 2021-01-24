Man Stabbed to Death in Fullerton, Suspect Still At Large

A 36-year-old man was stabbed in Fullerton and later pronounced dead at a hospital, but the suspect is still at large, police said Sunday. The stabbing was reported at 11:29 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of West Valencia Drive after a witness found the man with multiple stab wounds, said Cpl. Bill Phu, public information officer for the Fullerton Police Department.

Police found the victim in the 200 block of South Turner Avenue, which was adjacent to the address of the original call. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The suspect remains at large, and the motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Fullerton Police Detective C. Hines at 714-738-5334. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 (TIP-OCCS) or visit www.occrimestoppers.org.