Fullerton

Man Stabbed to Death in Fullerton, Suspect Still At Large

The stabbing was reported at 11:29 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of West Valencia Drive after a witness found the man with multiple stab wounds, according to police.

By City News Service

Police tape
Getty Images

A 36-year-old man was stabbed in Fullerton and later pronounced dead at a hospital, but the suspect is still at large, police said Sunday. The stabbing was reported at 11:29 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of West Valencia Drive after a witness found the man with multiple stab wounds, said Cpl. Bill Phu, public information officer for the Fullerton Police Department. 

Police found the victim in the 200 block of South Turner Avenue, which was adjacent to the address of the original call. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The suspect remains at large, and the motive remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information should contact Fullerton Police Detective C. Hines at 714-738-5334. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 (TIP-OCCS) or visit www.occrimestoppers.org.

Orange County 18 hours ago

Orange County Reports 78 New COVID-19 Deaths, But Positivity Rates Declining

Fullerton Jan 15

Cal State Fullerton Student Alleges Racially Charged Attack Over Face Mask Near Campus

Orange County Dec 16, 2020

After 5 Long Months, a Coma and Ruptured Lungs, Orange County Coronavirus Patient Goes Home

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

FullertonStabbing
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us