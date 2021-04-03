Man Stabbed to Death in Lancaster, Suspect Fled the Scene

An investigation was underway Saturday into the stabbing death of a man in Lancaster.

Deputies responded at 11:55 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Ovington Street, where they found the victim, a man in his 40s, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, a man in his late 20s, had fled the scene prior to the deputies' arrival.

“It is believed the victim knew the suspect and the stabbing occurred after a verbal altercation,” officials said.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.