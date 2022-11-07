lacc

Man Stabbed to Death Near LACC Prompting School Lockdown

A man was fatally stabbed near the Los Angeles City College campus prompting the campus to be placed on lockdown while police search for the individual responsible.

A man was stabbed to death near Los Angeles City College Monday, prompting the college to be placed on lockdown as authorities searched for the individual responsible.

The stabbing was reported about 2:05 p.m. at the parking garage located in the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive near the college, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

LA County 22 hours ago

Voter Turnout Already Over 17% in LA County

LA City Council Nov 2

LA City Council Eyes April Special Election for Seat Vacated by Nury Martinez

The victim died at the scene, sheriff's officials said. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The individual fled the scene prior to the arrival of authorities. The assailant was described as a male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, and last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts, black jacket and blue shoes.

The campus was placed on lockdown and in-person classes were canceled due to the stabbing. People who were already on the campus were told to shelter in place for an unknown duration, while others were told to avoid the campus.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

laccLos AngelesLA County Sheriff's Departmentschool lockdownLos Angeles City College
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us