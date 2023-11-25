Man stabbed to death outside South LA liquor store

A man died of stab wounds suffered during an encounter with another man outside a South Los Angeles liquor store.

The stabbing was reported about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Main Street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives were working to identify a man with whom the victim spoke outside the liquor store before the stabbing, police said. He was described as Hispanic, in his 20s, wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

The motive for the stabbing was not clear, police said. The suspect or suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at 323-786-5100, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.