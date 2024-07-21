Wilmington

Man stabs parents overnight in Wilmington; Mother dead: LAPD

Officers found the assailant naked on the street and covered in blood.

By Karla Rendon

First responders arrive at the scene of a stabbing in Wilmington on Sunday, July 21, 2024.
ANG

A woman is dead and a man was seriously hurt after their son stabbed them in their Wilmington home early Sunday, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it responded to a call of a stabbing around 12:30 a.m. at a home on the 900 block of Banning Boulevard. There, officers found the assailant naked on the street and covered in blood.

Police confirmed the man stabbed his parents for reasons unknown.

The woman died of her injuries at the scene and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

LAPD did not release the names of the victims or the man they said stabbed them. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

