LAPD

Man crashes into cars with stolen LAPD patrol SUV in downtown LA

Three people, including an officer, were injured after the crashes early Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.

By Tracey Leong and Jonathan Lloyd

A man stole a Los Angeles Police Department patrol SUV Sunday morning and crashed into several cars at a downtown Los Angeles intersection. 

Officers were responding to an unrelated call at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a man jumped in their patrol SUV and took off, police said. The man crashed into several cars during a brief chase before abandoning the SUV near Eighth and Figueroa streets.

He was arrested a short time later. 

At least three people, including an officer, were injured, but none suffered life-threatening injuries. 

Video showed a heavily damaged minivan and another SUV at the intersection about four blocks from where the patrol SUV was stolen. 

Streets were closed for the police investigation. 

LAPDCrime and CourtsDowntown LA
