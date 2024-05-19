Man crashes into cars with stolen LAPD patrol SUV in downtown LA

A man stole a Los Angeles Police Department patrol SUV Sunday morning and crashed into several cars at a downtown Los Angeles intersection.

Officers were responding to an unrelated call at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a man jumped in their patrol SUV and took off, police said. The man crashed into several cars during a brief chase before abandoning the SUV near Eighth and Figueroa streets.

He was arrested a short time later.

At least three people, including an officer, were injured, but none suffered life-threatening injuries.

Video showed a heavily damaged minivan and another SUV at the intersection about four blocks from where the patrol SUV was stolen.

Streets were closed for the police investigation.