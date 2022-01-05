Man Struck and Killed on 405 Freeway in Carson

A man was struck and killed early Wednesday on the 405 Freeway in Carson.

The man was struck by a car at about 4:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway near Vermont Avenue. He died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details about the crash and the man's identity were not immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of the numbers one, two, three, four and HOV lanes of the southbound freeway while an investigation was conducted. The lanes remained closed at 7 a.m.