Man Struck and Killed on 405 Freeway in Carson

Lanes were closed on the southbound 405 Freeway in Carson for hours during the crash investigation.

A view of the 405 Freeway Wednesday Jan. 5, 2022.
A man was struck and killed early Wednesday on the 405 Freeway in Carson.

The man was struck by a car at about 4:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway near Vermont Avenue. He died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details about the crash and the man's identity were not immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of the numbers one, two, three, four and HOV lanes of the southbound freeway while an investigation was conducted. The lanes remained closed at 7 a.m.

