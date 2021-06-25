Man Struck and Killed While Crossing the Street in Sylmar

A man was struck and killed while crossing the street in Sylmar late Thursday night and the driver who hit him didn't bother to stop and help, authorities say.

The hit-and-run happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the 12000 block of San Fernando Road.

The victim died at the scene, said the Los Angeles Police Department. His identity has not been released.

Investigators are working to get a description of the car that sped away.

The investigation is ongoing.