Sylmar

Man Struck and Killed While Crossing the Street in Sylmar

By Oscar Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was struck and killed while crossing the street in Sylmar late Thursday night and the driver who hit him didn't bother to stop and help, authorities say.

The hit-and-run happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the 12000 block of San Fernando Road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The victim died at the scene, said the Los Angeles Police Department. His identity has not been released.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Baldwin Hills 1 hour ago

SUV Driver Crashes Into Baldwin Hills House, Killing a Woman Inside

California Wildfires 1 hour ago

Southern California Wildfires Outlook: ‘We're in for a Long Haul'

Investigators are working to get a description of the car that sped away.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Sylmarcrimehit and run
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us