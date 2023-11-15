LAPD

Man struck by 2 drivers in deadly Harbor Gateway hit-and-run crashes

Both drivers left the scene on Normandie Avenue.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Two hit-and-run drivers are sought after they struck a man walking in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area.

The first crash was reported Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling south on Normandie Avenue crashed into the victim just north of Knox Street. That driver left the scene without stopping and traveled south on Normandie Avenue, the LAPD said.

Two minutes later, another vehicle traveling south on Normandie Avnue hit the man, who was lying on the street. That driver also left the scene traveling south on Normandie Avenue.

The victim died at the scene. Details about his identity were not immediately available.

Detailed descriptions of the vehicles were not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD at 323-421-2561 or 877-527-3247.

