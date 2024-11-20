Upland

Man gets stuck in the ceiling of emergency room at an Upland hospital

The man was then arrested for felony vandalism. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officers with the Upland Police Department responded to an unusual rescue at a hospital Monday night. 

The man, who officers believed to be high on drugs, caused $5,000 in damages to the ceiling, electrical, and HVAC system. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

At around 9.p.m., officers received a report of a person who had broken through the ceiling tiles in the restroom of the emergency room at the San Antonio Regional Hospital. 

Surveillance footage showed that the man had entered the restroom but did not come out. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“Due to the extremely confined space, maze of wires, plumbing, HVAC lines, etc., officers had to use a pole camera to look into the ceiling,” the department said in a social media post. 

The man had appeared to be stuck on top of a large HVAC unit and wedged under a steel beam in complete darkness.

The man was then arrested for felony vandalism. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Hollywood Walk of Fame 8 mins ago

Ralph Macchio to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star next to beloved ‘The Karate Kid' co-star's

Costa Mesa 44 mins ago

1 killed in crash that closed part of 405 Freeway for hours in Costa Mesa

“Fortunately, the SARH ER staff are the best around and worked around this incident, preventing any interruptions to Emergency Room services,” the department said.

This article tagged under:

Upland
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us