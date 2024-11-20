Man gets stuck in the ceiling of emergency room at an Upland hospital

Officers with the Upland Police Department responded to an unusual rescue at a hospital Monday night.

The man, who officers believed to be high on drugs, caused $5,000 in damages to the ceiling, electrical, and HVAC system.

At around 9.p.m., officers received a report of a person who had broken through the ceiling tiles in the restroom of the emergency room at the San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Surveillance footage showed that the man had entered the restroom but did not come out.

“Due to the extremely confined space, maze of wires, plumbing, HVAC lines, etc., officers had to use a pole camera to look into the ceiling,” the department said in a social media post.

The man had appeared to be stuck on top of a large HVAC unit and wedged under a steel beam in complete darkness.

The man was then arrested for felony vandalism.

“Fortunately, the SARH ER staff are the best around and worked around this incident, preventing any interruptions to Emergency Room services,” the department said.