Man Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injuries During Long Beach Shooting

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries during a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting stemmed from an argument in the 2300 block of Pasadena Avenue that escalated into a shooting, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched to the scene at about 6:05 p.m. Saturday located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body, who reported that he was involved in a verbal dispute with a man that escalated into a shooting.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle prior to the officers' arrival. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Officers located evidence, including casings and strike marks, indicating a shooting had occurred,'' the LBPD said. "The investigation is ongoing.''