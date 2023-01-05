Billie Eilish

Man Suspected Of Attempted Burglary at Family Home of Billie Eilish Arrested

By CNS

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday night was arrested. 

Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.

The man was arrested shortly after the call, Eisman said.

It was not immediately known if Eilish was at the house during the attempted burglary.

