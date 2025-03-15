Pasadena

Man suspected of calling in threat to Huntington Hospital is arrested

It was unclear what motivated the suspect to phone in a threat to the hospital after his departure.

By Missael Soto and City News Service

A man was arrested after allegedly sending a threat to Huntington Hospital, which prompted a lockdown Friday evening.

Police were called after the Pasadena hospital received a threatening phone call.

Patients and staff of Huntington Hospital were informed of a credible threat. Ambulances were diverted to other hospitals nearby as police cleared the area.

A patient who received care at the hospital phoned in the threat after being discharged, according to Lisa Derderian with the City of Pasadena.

The man was arrested in Los Angeles and was expected to be brought to Pasadena, where he will be booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, Derderian said.

