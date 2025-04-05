The FBI sought the public's assistance Friday in locating a Mexican national wanted in connection with the 1997 killing of his wife in Riverside County.

According to the FBI, Leonel Isais Garcia, who is in his 60s, goes by several aliases, including Leonel Garcia Isais, Leonel I. Garcia, Leonel Isais, Leonel J. Garcia, Leonel Garcia-Isais, Leo Garcia-Ysas, and Leonel Garcia.

He is being sought for the June 17, 1997, killing of his wife, who was found shot inside her car alongside a Riverside County roadway.

Garcia was described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall man weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He also has a hat tattoo on his right hand, along with a small vertical scar on his chin.

"Garcia may be involved in the illegal drug trade in Mexico,'' FBI officials said in a statement.

"He enjoys gambling, has been described as easygoing, and makes friends easily. He speaks English and Spanish fluently.''

Leonel Garcia is #wanted for his alleged involvement in the 1997 murder of his estranged wife in Riverside County, California. If you have information, contact #FBILosAngeles at 3104776565. Submit tips online to https://t.co/a8bqmmwqXT. #FugitiveFriday https://t.co/mU8OQWxjKU pic.twitter.com/44zygEO57T — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) April 5, 2025

FBI officials said Garcia previously worked as a mechanic, but they did not disclose the location or name of the business.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts was urged to call the Los Angeles FBI at 310-477-6565. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.