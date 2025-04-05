Riverside County

Man suspected of killing wife in Riverside County in 1997 wanted by FBI

His wife was found shot inside her car alongside a Riverside County roadway.

By City News Service

The FBI sought the public's assistance Friday in locating a Mexican national wanted in connection with the 1997 killing of his wife in Riverside County.

According to the FBI, Leonel Isais Garcia, who is in his 60s, goes by several aliases, including Leonel Garcia Isais, Leonel I. Garcia, Leonel Isais, Leonel J. Garcia, Leonel Garcia-Isais, Leo Garcia-Ysas, and Leonel Garcia.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

He is being sought for the June 17, 1997, killing of his wife, who was found shot inside her car alongside a Riverside County roadway.

Garcia was described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall man weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes.  He also has a hat tattoo on his right hand, along with a small vertical scar on his chin.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"Garcia may be involved in the illegal drug trade in Mexico,'' FBI officials said in a statement.

"He enjoys gambling, has been described as easygoing, and makes friends easily. He speaks English and Spanish fluently.''

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

LA County 2 hours ago

LAHSA CEO resigns after LA County moves to defund the agency

Coachella Valley 2 hours ago

Billboards in honor of farm workers displayed in Coachella

FBI officials said Garcia previously worked as a mechanic, but they did not disclose the location or name of the business.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts was urged to call the Los Angeles FBI at 310-477-6565. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyFBI
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us