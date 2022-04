A man taking pictures of his McLaren in Malibu was pistol-whipped for his Rolex watch.

The incident happened in off Pacific Coast Highway near Coastline Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Two men robbed the man as he was taking pictures of his McLaren.

They got away in a white Honda.

LA County Sheriff's Department Lt. Greg Evans.

The victim suffered a cut on his head.

No further information was available.