‘I'm So Lucky': Diner Thankful He Was Not Hurt When Car Smashed Through Popular Alhambra Restaurant

Six people were hospitalized Thursday after a driver crashed into a well-known restaurant in Alhambra in a crash caught on video.

A gray Mazda hopped a curb on Valley Boulevard, crashed through the window and plowed into an empty table at Chengdu Taste before coming to a stop inside the restaurant about 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

One person was knocked out of a chair. Six people were hurt. Three people were taken to a trauma center. The other three were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Witnesses such as Shin Yam scrambled to help those who were injured.

"We just come here, sit down and ready for my order," Yam said. "I just saw the car hit people."

Yam says the driver, who appeared to be in the car alone, seemed disoriented and confused.

"I think he got scared, like he couldn't believe what happened."

Police believe the driver tried to make a left turn on Valley, accidentally hitting the curb, then the accelerator.

Yam breathed a sigh of relief and is thankful he wasn't hurt.

"I'm so lucky," he said. "I can't believe it."