Man trying to rescue dog from Pacoima wash hoisted to safety by LAFD crew

A man who allegedly jumped into the rain-swollen Pacoima Wash in the Sylmar area in hopes of rescuing his dog was eventually rescued himself by Los Angeles Fire Department crews Monday.

According to the LAFD, the man was seen jumping into the water around 2:45 p.m., prompting fire crews to stage along bridges and other access points down the river.

Crews located the dog a short time later. Fire officials said the animal had managed to swim to the river's edge to safety.

The man was also spotted, and a swift-water rescue team member was lowered into the water.

The rescuer was able to grab the man, and both were hoisted out of the water by a helicopter, fire officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, and the dog was taken to a local animal shelter for treatment of minor injuries.

Earlier Monday, LAFD and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to the Los Angeles River in the Arleta area on a report of a 6-year-old boy who may have fallen into the river. Crews staged on bridges down-river, but were unable to locate a victim, and the search was called off about an hour later.

It was unclear who made the initial report of a boy in the water.