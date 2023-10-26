Man uses bolt cutters to knock victim unconscious in brutal Venice attack

Police are searching for a man accused of using bolt cutters to beat another man unconscious in what police described as a “brutal” beating that was caught on video last month in Venice.

The victim came upon the attacker and another man as they were walking their bicycles near Speedway and Market Street around 2 a.m. on Sept. 28, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday. The victim and the two other men then got into an argument, according to police.

One of the men swung a set of bolt cutters at the victim, who was able to deflect the blow, but then the attacker started repeatedly punching him, knocking him to the ground, the LAPD said. Surveillance video then showed the assailant kick the grounded victim in the head.

After picking up the bolt cutters, the attacker then started to walk away. However, the victim stood up, leading to a second scuffle in which the attacker chased the victim with the bolt cutters and then used them to hit the victim in the head, knocking him unconscious, the police department said.

The attacker and the other man fled. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where he was treated for “severe” injuries to his head, according to the LAPD.

The attacker was wearing a black sweater, black pants and black and gray tennis shoes and had black hair and a black beard, the LAPD said. The other man was described as wearing glasses, a gold long-sleeve dress shirt, black pants and black over gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Pacific Area Robbery Detectives at 310-482-6395. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).