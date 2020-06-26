Culver City

Man Wanted For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Women in Century City Mall

Anyone with information about the suspect was encouraged to call the Culver City Police Department's watch commander at 310-253-6202.

By City News Service

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Stock photo/Getty Images

A man pointed a gun at two women at the Westfield Culver City mall Friday, then led police on a chase that ended in a crash in Inglewood.

The man approached the two women about 4:25 p.m. but they were not harmed, police said.

Culver City police officers found the suspect's vehicle near the mall and pursued him, but he crashed into several civilian vehicles at the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Centinela Avenue, in Inglewood, according to police.

Paramedics responded to treat those injured in the crash. Some sustained moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect ran from the crash scene, and officers chased him before losing sight of him. A firearm was found at the scene and a perimeter was established.

The approximately 25-year-old suspect is described as having a heavy build and wearing black shorts, a black shirt and white tennis shoes, according to police.

He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, felony hit-and-run and felony evading, police said.

