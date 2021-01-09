Man Wanted for Killing Mother in Front of Toddler in Pacoima Kills Himself During Police Chase

A 46-year-old man wanted for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in front of their 3-year-old daughter in Pacoima has killed himself while being pursued by authorities in Texas, officials said Saturday.

The Irving Police Department said Herbert Nixon Flores shot himself with a handgun in Irving, Texas, as officers were closing in on him. Irving police were assisting the FBI's Fugitive Task Force from Los Angeles.

Flores was suspected of killing 35-year-old Karen Ruiz. Officers responded at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a shooting in the 9000 block of Bartee Avenue, near the intersection of Arleta Avenue and Wentworth Street.

They found Ruiz, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

A video of the crime released by police shows a man chasing the woman up the driveway of a home and firing a gun, then fleeing in a sedan.

The FBI's Fugitive Task Force joined the case and sought the public's help in locating the suspect. The FBI's Los Angeles office said Flores was also known by the moniker "Shyboy," and had ties to Arleta, Adelanto, Victorville and other cities.

Irving police say he was located in Arlington while visiting family, and was followed after getting into a vehicle and heading toward Dallas.

"Flores' movements were tracked until marked police cars were in the area," they said Saturday. "Flores realized that he was being followed, abandoned his vehicle, and began walking on foot. Once Flores saw marked police cars pulling up on him, he killed himself with one self-inflicted gunshot wound from a handgun he had on his person,'' Irving police continued.