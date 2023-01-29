Man Was Found Shot to Death Inside Montebello Home

A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Montebello.

The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were called to the scene to aid in the investigation, officials said.

Additional details were not available.