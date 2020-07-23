Riverside

Man Wearing a Panda Head Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

Police say the 32-year-old man was wearing a panda costume head and screeching the tires of his car in front of officers.

By Staff Report

Riverside PD

David Kruzek, 32, was arrested in the La Sierra neighborhood Thursday morning.

A man wearing a panda costume head was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of illegal drug possession, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Police posted a photo of the suspect, including the panda costume head, in a jail cell.

NOTE TO DRUG DEALERS: Cruising around with over 2 ½ ounces of illegal drugs in your car while wearing a giant panda...

Posted by Riverside Police Department on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

The bizarre chain of events played out in La Sierra neighborhood in Riverside.

David Kruzek, 32, of Riverside was driving with illegal drugs in his car while screeching his tires in front of officers, police said in the Facebook post. Kruzek was found in possession of suspected heroin and methamphetamine, police said.

The amount of of drugs was probably enough to sell a few hundred doses to people, authorities said.

An initial court date was scheduled for November, according to Riverside County jail records. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

