Activist Turns the Trash He Creates in One Month Into a Suit

One person's trash in this man's suit.

Rob Greenfield waddled and, at times, wobbled his way through Beverly Hills Monday wearing see-through bags filled with garbage. The cumbersome suit of trash includes cups, bags, boxes, cartons and other discarded items that Greenfield has used this month.

Here's why.

"So, for one month, I'm living like the average person, just eating, shopping, consuming like so many of us are used to," said Greenfield, an activist seeking to end food waste. "But the catch is, I have to wear every single piece of trash that I create."

After 27 days of turning his trash into part of his wardrobe, Greenfield estimated he was wearing about 67 pounds of garbage. A lot of what he ended up wearing is food packaging, Greenfield said.

Greenfield cleans everything before wearing it.