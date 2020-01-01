LAX Death

Man Who Apparently Jumped to His Death at LAX Identified

By City News Service

Charley Gallay

File Photo: Los Angeles' LAX Gateway Pylon Project is illuminated (RED) in honor of World AIDS Day. Los Angeles is one of ten major cities joining (RED) to raise awareness and funds to help eliminate AIDS in Africa on December 1, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 27-year-old man who apparently died by suicide at Los Angeles International Airport was identified Wednesday by the coroner's office.

The apparent suicide occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the Tom Bradley Terminal, according to Airport Police Sgt. Rob Pedregon and Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"It appears the man (Alexander Rivera) was on an upper level when he jumped," Pedregon said. "He landed on the customs level, which is one level
below. He was dead at the scene."

There is no information available regarding why Rivera may have jumped.

