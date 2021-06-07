Man Who Beat Woman at Gardena Gas Station Scheduled to Appear in Court on Tuesday

A 369-pound man, who's accused in an unprovoked attack at a Gardena gas station that left a woman with face and head injuries, remains in county jail Monday and may be brought before a judge Tuesday.

No charges had been filed against Antoine Rainey as of late Monday, though jail records indicate the 37-year-old suspect is scheduled to be taken to the Compton courthouse on Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Rainey was arrested Friday after being turned in by his mother, who saw footage of the attack aired on a newscast.

The victim was pumping gas into her Honda Civic when a large shirtless man parked directly in front of her, got out of his SUV, silently approached and punched her, knocking her to the ground, said Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

While she lay on the ground, he repeatedly punched her in the face, grabbed her hair and slammed her head against her vehicle and the ground multiple times.

Video footage also showed several men approach the suspect while the woman was still on the ground. One touched the assailant's arm before he walked calmly back to his vehicle and drove away.

The victim, whose name was not released, told deputies she did not recognize her attacker and that he didn't take any personal property from her.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to her face and head, then released to recuperate at home, Medrano said.

The victim, who has a black eye and is taking pain medications while recovering from head trauma, said she is fearful and has not been able to return to work since the attack.

The single mother said feels likely to have survived the attack.

After the release of video of the beating, a second woman came forward to allege she was also attacked by the same suspect a day earlier, according to the sheriff's department.

The 63-year-old woman told deputies she sustained minor injuries when she was attacked in Willowbrook, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, on May 29.