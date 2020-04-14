Man Who Jumped From Ledge Saved By CHP Officer Who Grabbed His Arm

A possibly suicidal man who lunged off a ledge in Commerce was rescued by an officer who grabbed his arm and pulled him to safety, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

The CHP officer responded on about 10:30 a.m. Saturday to a call of a possibly suicidal man sitting on a wall near the right shoulder of the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway over-crossing at Garfield Avenue, according to Officer Gina Jojola of the East Los Angeles CHP Office.

The officer stopped nearby traffic and approached the man, who was in his mid-20s.

The man lunged off the ledge and hung on to the wall with his hands, Jojola said. The officer grabbed his arm, and the man let go of the ledge.

As the man dangled over Garfield Avenue, the officer struggled to hold on and told the man to not give up. A motorist saw what was happening and rushed over to help the officer rescue the man, according to Jojola.

The man was pulled to safety and taken to a hospital for evaluation. His name was not released.